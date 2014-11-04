Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Genital warts (GW) are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Studies show that men with an HPV infection that develops into visible, genital warts have a higher rate of sexual dysfunction. Dr. Kucukunal and colleagues wrote that “male patients with (genital warts) have higher rates of sexual dysfunction, depression, and anxiety when compared with the normal population. Men suffering from (genital warts) should be evaluated for possible sexual problems.” (1) Dr. Kucukunal and colleagues are from the Sisli Etfal Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. Besides the potential of physical, sexual problems posed by genital warts, men can also experience sexual dysfunction brought on by depression and anxiety associated with genital warts. “The psychological effects of (genital warts) have much greater impact on well-being than the physical effects; people with anogenital warts may display anxiety, depression, and sexual difficulties.” (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that men with an HPV infection take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural remedies was shown to reduce HPV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. Studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CBCD points out that Dr. Kucukunal’s study found that anxiety and depression were not the main causes of sexual dysfunction. Rather, the authors believe that sexual dysfunction resulting from the presence of genital warts may be the source of anxiety and depression experienced by male patients. “Results revealed that anxiety and/or depression among men with (genital warts) did not occur because of the disease itself; it might be the end result of SD.” (1)



“Genital and anal warts are very contagious and are spread during oral, vaginal or anal sex with an infected partner. Most people (66%) who have sexual contact with a partner infected by genital warts will develop warts themselves usually within three months of contact.” (3)



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



Click to read more about Novirin and the HPV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the HPV.



References:



(1) Kucukunal A1, Altunay IK, Mercan S. Sexual dysfunction in men suffering from genital warts. J Sex Med. 2013 Jun;10(6):1585-91.



(2) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(3) HPVinfo.ca – Health Complications and Risks of HPV – Genital and anal warts