HPV was found on almost all vibrators immediately after infected women used them, according to a recent study. Importantly, even after cleaning, HPV was found more than half of those same vibrators. “HPV was detected in the vaginal samples of (75%) women. Vibrator 1 shaft swabs were HPV positive before cleaning in 89%, immediately after cleaning in 56%, and 24 h after cleaning in 40% of those that were HPV positive immediately after cleaning.” Another study supported these findings. “Researchers gave 12 women two vibrators each and detected the virus immediately after self-use on at least one of the vibrators used by all nine participants who tested positive for HPV.” (2). Dr. Teresa Anderson said “Sex toys used between partners within the same sexual encounter have the potential for transmitting HPV (2).” Because HPV can cause genital warts or lead to various forms of cancer, The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that HPV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was shown to reduce HPV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The small study from the Indiana University School of Medicine mentioned above was conducted with female participants who “had engaged in sexual relations with both a man and a woman during the prior year.” The study did not question whether participants had been vaccinated against HPV. “The investigators gave each woman a cleaning product, one vibrator made of thermoplastic elastomer - known as a “Rabbit” - style vibrator - and another made of soft silicone. They asked participants to swab the vibrators after vaginal use, immediately after cleaning and 24 hours later. Nine of the participants tested positive for HPV, and the virus was detected on at least one of the two vibrators given to each of them. Just after use, HPV was found on all but one of the thermoplastic vibrators and on six of the nine silicone vibrators (2).”



In addition, researchers found that “even after cleaning, the researchers detected DNA from HPV on five of the thermoplastic vibrators and four of the silicone ones. The silicone vibrators responded better to the cleaning after 24 hours. The researchers did not detect the virus on any of the silicone vibrators a day after cleaning, but they did find HPV on two of the thermoplastic sex toys (2).” Researchers believe the difference could be because one material is more porous than the other.



Dr. Jeffrey Klausner said “When people are intimate, they're going to share viruses and germs… it probably would make sense for people not to share their sex toys (2).”

Importantly, “the medical community once thought that women who have sex with women were at low risk for HPV. But studies have since shown HPV infections are common among these women (2).”



Are there treatments or remedies available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (3) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



The CBCD therefore recommends that women infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



References:



(1) Outbreaknewstoday.com - Potential for HPV transmission through shared sex toys: Study. Published November 10, 2014.



(2) Could shared sex toys transmit HPV? Published on April 23, 2014.



(3) Eden-VIR Decreased Physical and Mental Fatigue in a Post Marketing Clinical Study That Followed FDA Guidelines; Results Support Microcompetition Theory. Published in March 2014.