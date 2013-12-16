Sexy Production Stills Released from the Newest Dracula Featured Film: The Impaler

Tarzana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2013 --Seven high-school friends begin their Euro-trip at the actual castle of Vlad the Impaler where he supposedly sold his soul to the Devil over 500 years earlier, but the decrepit castle's past envelopes them in a bloody ritual.



Shadows, secrets, and scares abound in this dark modern revival of the world’s first vampire: the infamous, Dracula. The time has come to summon the world’s greatest evil back from Hell. No one will be safe.



After it's limited theatrical run in Los Angeles, The Impaler is now available on most on demand platforms like iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.



Google Play link



iTunes Link (The Impaler )



"If you can get your hands on this film, it’s definitely worth a watch" HorrorNews.net (Reviewed by David Ondechek)



"Even as this suspenseful movie drew to a close, I was glued to my seat to see what would happen next. This indie film is a treat to Horror fans and is definitely worth checking out." EatGeekPlay.com (Reviewed by Jamie Rosales)



"Overall I was pleased with the film. I was very surprised by the ending. I thought it might be a bit predictable, but it wasn’t." (SheScribes.com)



With the title alone, this indie horror treads on the familiar ground of Vlad the Impaler who is thought to be the real life counterpart of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Unlike the more recent trend of glamorizing (and “glitterizing”) vampires, the writer/director, Derek Hockenbrough, takes a more traditional approach and brings us back to a more demonic force, blood thirsty force.



Official Home Page: http://www.TheImpalerMovie.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theimpalermovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theimpaler2013