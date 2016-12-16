Seylan Bank and Dialog Axiata Enters Into a Strategic Partnership to Introduce Digital Interest for the First Time in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2016 --Seylan Bank has launched a revolutionary new product for youth titled the 'Seylan Seylfie Youth Account' offering a host of benefits to youth all over Sri Lanka. In addition to attractive savings and financial services terms, Seylan Bank has joined hands with Dialog to provide mutual benefits to customers. Seylan Seylfie account holders can now route part of their monthly interest from their account to their Dialog mobile as reloads. Seylan Bank's 'Seylfie Youth' account holders can also avail of special offers and discounts when purchasing Dialog connections and devices. The bank expects to expand the Digital interest to its other customer bases in the future.



About Seylan Bank

Seylan Bank is a leading commercial bank in Sri Lanka which consists of 167 branches and more than 193 ATMs, exclusive of its Student Saving Centers, island wide. The bank has a growing clientele of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), minor savings, retail, and corporate customers who can avail a range of convenient banking services supported by digital channels such as 365-day banking, live chat support, customer support via Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, online account opening, debit card with ATM withdrawals up to Rs. 250,000 etc.



Photo caption:

Standing (L-R): Thisara Kasthuriarachchi – Head - Prepaid Mobile Business, Sidath Chandrasena - Senior General Manager - Digital Commerce and Advertising, Asanga Priyadarshana – Head of Business - Mobile Telecommunications, Dr Hans Wijayasuriya - Group Chief Executive, Dialog Axiata PLC, Kapila Ariyaratne - Director /Chief Executive officer, Nimal Tillekeratne – Senior Deputy General Manager – Operations, Chanaka Goonewardene - Deputy General Manager – Information Technology, Tilan Wijeyesekera –Deputy General Manager – Marketing and Personal Banking, Dinesh Jebamani – Chief Manager Liability Products and New Age Media, Seylan Bank