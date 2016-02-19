Colombo, Western -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Seylan Credit cards kick started the New Year by offering extraordinary rewards to its cardholders selected through a consumer promotion and their frequent usage of Seylan Credit Card. 'The bank with a heart', took the initiative in offering its cardholders a seamless shopping tour to Colombo's leading outlets while providing 50% cash back on their total spend on the tour.



The Seylan Shopping Tour, which was an extension of Seylan Credit Card's wide range of seasonal offers across an unparalleled range of categories, witnessed twenty Seylan Credit cardholders who were selected on pre-defined criteria to bring along their partners to enjoy a unique shopping experience to their favourite shopping outlets. The participants were treated to a complete luxury shopping experience and indulged in a whole load of exciting experiences which included in-coach entertainment, personal attendants, stylists, fashion consultations and giveaways with Danu Innasithamby as the engaging celebrity host. The credit cardholders were escorted to popular shopping outlets such as Cool Planet, House of Fashion, DSI Premier, Raja Jewellers, Singhagiri and were treated to a royal lunch at Maharaja Palace.



In addition, Seylan Bank also became the first bank to launch a promotion on the 1st of January to its cardholders offering Rs. 10,000 worth of cash back for purchases made on New Year's Day. Whilst receiving an overwhelming response from the banks clientele, 20 winners were selected from the innovative cash back promotion. The winners of this unique promotion were W.A.R. Kumara, T.M. Hajireen, M.S.M. Hilmy, W.M.C.W.K. Bowatte, M. Razik, P.K.D.W. Sampath, Damith Silva, H.M.M. Jesmi, M. Seneviratne, K.W.M.S. Buddhika, M.F. Rameesa, G.L.N. Weththasinghe, P.A.J. Jayawardena, M.K. Weerasinghe, H.W.W.D. Edirisinghe, W. Lujith Silva, K. Pirapakaran, S. Maheswaran, W.A.T. Fernando and R.M.S. Rajapakshe.



Mr. Tissa Nanayakkara, Senior Deputy General Manager – Retail Banking commenting on the above promotion said, "The bank's renewed focus on credit cards in Sri Lanka have attracted a wider customer base and the bank has expanded its network through partnerships with many leading merchants, island wide. Usually customers are inundated with various offers and promotions during the holiday season. To stand out from the rest and to engage with our customers, last season, Seylan Credit Cards provided an exciting shopping tour rather than a one-off shopping experience. This enabled the credit cardholders to get all their shopping done in one day ensuring a stress-free experience. Seylan Bank also made history in Sri Lanka's credit card sector by launching its first credit card promotion on the 1st of January, which has not been the norm in the sector during the past."



Seylan Credit card has a range of exciting promotions planned for its cardholders for 2016 and is looking forward to tie up with leading merchants of the country.