Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Seylan Bank reported a 24.25% increase in Profit before tax to reach Rs. 5,777 Million for the year ended 31st December 2015. The Bank reported a record Profit after Tax figure of Rs 3,831 Million for the year ended 31st December 2015. This is an impressive 24.44% growth in PAT compared to the Rs 3,079 Million reported in 2014.



- Profit before tax improves by 24.25% to Rs. 5.77bn

- Net Loan book grows by 24.61% to Rs. 193.1bn

- Deposits up by 20.76 to Rs. 224.5bn

- Profit after tax improves by 24.44% to Rs. 3.8bn



Net Interest income increased from Rs 11,165 Million to Rs 11,825 Million, a 5.9% increase for the 12 months ended 31st December 2015. Net fee and Commission income increased 19.5% from Rs 2,257 Million to Rs 2,697 Million showing a consolidation of the solid growth achieved by Seylan Bank over the past few years.



Other operating income comprising net gains from trading, gains on financial instruments, gains on foreign exchange and other income decreased by 42.2% from Rs 2,809 Million in 2014 to Rs 1,624 Million in 2015, mainly due to lesser contributions from Capital Gains on Government Securities, due to the upward movement in interest rates.



During the year under review the Bank also focused considerably on cost containment. This was evident by the containment of growth in expenses of 6.36% from 8,109 million in 2014 to Rs.8,625 million in 2015.



The slow credit growth evident in the first half of the year, was reversed in the latter half with growth momentum picking up in the third and fourth quarters of 2015 and the bank reported a net credit growth of 24.61%, with net advances growing from Rs 154,963 Million in 2014 to Rs 193,104 Million in 2015.



During 2015, the Bank grew its deposit base by 20.76% from Rs 185,924 Million to Rs 224,525 Million. The Bank's low cost deposit base comprising current & savings account (CASA) stood at 36% of the total deposit base as at end December 2015.



The Bank was able to improve its asset quality with a significant reduction in its Gross NPA (net of IIS) from 7.69% in December 2014 to 4.68% as at end December 2015, a singular feet by itself. The Bank has consistently been able to improve its asset quality since 2009 through focused, sustained and effective recovery efforts.



The Bank also continued its CSR initiatives focusing on education and accelerated its 100 libraries project for under privilege schools. 29 more school libraries were opened by the Bank during 2015 taking the overall number of libraries opened under the project to 80.



The Branch refurbishment and relocation too continued in full stream during 2015, with a view to enhance the customer's service experience. 85% of the branch network has been refurbishment over the last 4 years. The Bank opened 2 new branches in Pilimathalawa & Peradeniya during the year. As at 31st December 2015, the Bank network comprised of 159 Branches, 182 ATMs and 95 Student Saving Centres.



The Bank's total Capital Adequacy ratio stands at 12.87%, of which the Tier – 1 ratio stands at 12.24% at the end of 2015, both well above the regulatory requirements. In July 2015, Fitch affirmed the Bank's rating at 'A-lka' with a 'stable' outlook.



As a result of the impressive performance, Earnings per share was at Rs 11.11 for 2015, while Return (profit before tax) on Assets and Return on Equity stood at to 2.16% and 15.62% respectively. The Bank's Net Asset Value per share as at 31st December 2015 was Rs 72.63 (Group Rs 76.21).