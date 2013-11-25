SFATA Founding Member Participates in Inaugural Wells Fargo Electronic Cigarette Forum

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, is supporting member company involvement in industry support events. Participation in these events is necessary to cultivate a cooperative culture within the industry.



The latest of such events was Wells Fargo's inaugural E-Cig Forum on November 21st in New York City. The securities firm Wells Fargo organized a day-long forum during which companies representatives shared their views, expectations, and experiences for the rest of the industry.



Presenting companies offered an inside look into their brand, advertising efforts, processes, and more. Following time for direct presentation, representatives sat with Wells Fargo's e-cig industry analyst Bonnie Herzog for a “fire-side style” chat.



SFATA founding member company V2 Cigs participated in this event. V2 CEO Andries Verleur shared an overview of the company's size and position and then answered questions from Herzog. Verleur shared his experience, company plans for the future, and expectations for the electronic cigarette industry moving forward.



V2 is the nation's largest online retailer and distributor of electronic cigarettes and a founding member of electronic cigarette industry trade organization SFATA (Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association). Verleur has been with the company since its founding in 2009 and is an avid supporter of responsible growth and fair regulation. This is why he supports SFATA.



Bonnie Herzog is Wells Fargo's managing director of beverage, tobacco, and consumer research. The E-Cig Forum is one more part of Wells Fargo's continued efforts take the electronic cigarette industry seriously and support its development into a mature market. Herzog was among the first analysts to say the industry was more than a fad and has continually said that it will likely supplant the smoking industry in the next 10 years.



It is with the support of individuals like Verleur and companies like V2 that the non-profit SFATA is able to assist the electronic cigarette industry with educational and awareness endeavors. The sharing of experience is a vital aspect to any new industry's growth.



SFATA is dedicated to assisting the electronic cigarette industry grow through meaningful advocacy, educational efforts, and awareness campaigns. For more information please visit SFATA.org or email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.



About V2

V2 Cigs is America's No. 1 online retailer of electronic cigarettes. The company's flagship website is currently ranked in the top 1,500 websites in the nation and receives more than 6 million monthly unique visitors, as tracked by online web-metrics provider Alexa.com. V2 Cigs has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry for its ever-expanding product lines, powerful vapor production and great taste. V2 Cigs provides a smokeless alternative to conventional cigarettes at a fraction of the cost. For more information, please visit v2cigs.com.