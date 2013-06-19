SFATA Founding Member Speaks on the Future of the Industry

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, is supporting open dialogue and transparent market activities. These are cornerstone aspects of any responsible and mature industry.



Nothing embodies these goals more than a recent discussion in which Andries Verleur, CEO of V2 Cigs, answered questions from analysts and media in a conference call on Monday. Verleur shared his experience, company plans for the future, and expectations for the electronic cigarette industry with analysts and media in a conference call hosted by Well Fargo.



V2 is the nation's largest online retailer and distributor of electronic cigarettes and a founding member of electronic cigarette industry trade organization SFATA (Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association). Verleur is an avid supporter of responsible growth and fair regulation for the electronic cigarette industry. Verleur has been with the company since its founding in 2009.



The conference call was organized as part of Bonnie Herzog's “Tobacco Talk” series. Herzog is Wells Fargo's managing director of beverage, tobacco, and consumer research. Among the topics covered were Verleurs expectations for the international electronic cigarette market, the manufacturing practices and supply chains that make the industry possible, the evolution of online sales, and developing trends in consumer behavior.



SFATA is an organization assisting in making discussions and dialogue opportunities like these happen. A summer seminar series and regional live events are both being organized by the SFATA to continue discussion like this conference call.



“Dialogue is an essential part of any new industry,” says SFATA executive director Cynthia Cabrera. “It is through open discussion that the industry can grow into a mature and responsible part of the national and international market.”



It is with the support of individuals like Verleur and companies like V2 that the non-profit SFATA is able to assist the electronic cigarette industry in the educational and awareness endeavors that it focuses on. The sharing of experience is a vital aspect to a new industry's growth.



SFATA is dedicated to assisting the electronic cigarette industry grow through meaningful advocacy, educational efforts, and awareness campaigns. For more information or to register for an of SFATA's future events, please visit SFATA.org or email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.



About V2

V2 Cigs is America's No. 1 online retailer of electronic cigarettes. The company's flagship website is currently ranked in the top 1,500 websites in the nation and receives more than 6 million monthly unique visitors, as tracked by online web-metrics provider Alexa.com. V2 Cigs has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry for its ever-expanding product lines, powerful vapor production and great taste. V2 Cigs provides a smokeless alternative to conventional cigarettes at a fraction of the cost. For more information, please visit v2cigs.com.