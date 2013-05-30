Electronic Cigarette Industry Trade Organization SFATA Further Grows Membership

Washington, DC. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, has added five companies to its roster of supporting members. These companies will now be direct supporters of SFATA efforts to advocate, educate, and improve the electronic cigarette industry.



The new members include Pure Cigs, Vape Revolution, E VaporMaker, My Smokeless, and Cherry Vape.



Pure Cigs is an online electronic cigarette retailer offering both slim models emulating conventional cigarettes and larger customizable models. Vape Revolution is a vaping lounge and retail location based in Cerritos, California. E VaporMaker is a brick and mortar electronic cigarette store located in Seminole, Oklahoma. My Smokeless is a primarily online retailer focused on electronic cigarette designs that closely emulate the taste and feel of conventional cigarettes. Cherry Vape is an online retailer perhaps best known for their special design drip tips (electronic cigarette mouth pieces).



SFATA hosted an electronic cigarette industry update in April as well as a workshop for electronic cigarette industry leaders in January. These events offered valuable information which drove interest and attendance to both. These and future events are organized by SFATA to provide the industry with insight, intelligence, and advocacy. It is through these events that SFATA builds much of its membership.



“Any industry, but especially one less than a decade old, needs those working to improve it through education and support endeavors,” says SFATA Executive Director Cynthia Cabrera. “Our growing membership is a testament from industry leaders that they believe we're doing the job right.”



Since January, SFATA membership has grown by nearly one third with new members joining monthly. Members enjoy many benefits including upcoming access to affordable liquid quality testing, compliance assistance, reduced insurance rates for members, research resources, and battery standards support. For more information or to become a member, please visit SFATA.org or email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.