Shady Shores Communities, LLC Appoints New Director of Clinical Services

Denton, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --Shady Shores Communities, LLC (http://www.shadyshorescommunities.com) announced today that Becky Anderson has joined the group to further develop their clinical services throughout their growing long-term care operations in the state of Texas.



Becky Anderson has over 18 years of healthcare services experience, all of which is in long-term care. She has served in roles including Director of Nursing, Nurse Surveyor for the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services, ("DADS"), and Program Manager DADS.



Most recently she served as Regional Nurse Consultant for Stonegate Senior Living, LLC. She graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa with a BA in Nursing and is a Registered Nurse.



"Clinical services are paramount for us to offer the highest level of patient care at each of our facilities. It is the cornerstone in ensuring the well-being of our residents and we feel that the experience that Becky Anderson brings to the table will be a valuable asset to us at Shady Shores Communities." said, Michael Wallace, Chief Executive Officer for Shady Shores Communities, LLC.



About Shady Shores Communities, LLC

Shady Shores Communities is a Texas-based, long-term care provider specializing in the operation of skilled nursing facilities, memory care facilities, and assisted living. With its headquarters in Denton, Texas, Shady Shores Communities operates five skilled nursing facilities, with three additional campuses under development.