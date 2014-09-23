Shakespeare300, New App from NYT Author James Reese

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --New York Times bestselling author James Reese (http://jamesreesebooks.com) presents Shakespeare300 (http://www.shakespeare300.com), a new app for iPhone and iPad. All you need to know about Shakespeare before the curtain goes up or the test goes down... Shakespeare300 offers students and theatregoers alike a unique take on all the Bard’s plays presented in concise (300 word) introductions, synopses and infographics.



After 15 years of publishing for adults and young adults (including 5 books published in 12 languages), New York Times bestselling author James Reese has brought his penchant for gripping narrative and expansive knowledge of the classics to the iPhone and iPad. Shakespeare300, the new app written by Reese, provides portable insight into all of Shakespeare’s plays. Presented in a highly visual style, it features colorful maps and infographics, with introductions and synopses, and a wealth of extras written by Reese himself.



Although Shakespeare300 is designed to be concise (the “300” in its title refers to the 300-word limit set on each section of text), it doesn’t skimp on rich content. Building on his advanced degrees in Linguistics and Dramatic Literature, Reese offers fresh, no-nonsense insight into the saturated world of Shakespeare reference materials. The result is an entertaining reference guide that is perceptive, accurate and a little bit cheeky.



It’s also easy to use, making it accessible to a wide demographic. Shakespeare300 is ideal for anyone who wants a better understanding of Shakespeare’s remarkable canon but feels intimidated by the plays themselves - and the dry reference material that traditionally accompanies them. Students can use Shakespeare300 as a fun and thorough study guide-on-the-go, while theatregoers can brush up on the Bard’s complex plots and characters in only a few minutes to get the most out of a Shakespearean production. Whatever the purpose, both the iPhone and iPad apps are an entertaining way to quickly and comfortably learn more about the world’s most widely read playwright.



Published by educational software developer Intellective300, Shakespeare300 is the company’s inaugural App Store offering. The Tampa-based company wants to eliminate the stigma often associated with reference material, making topics that may be considered dense and time-consuming more accessible, interactive and entertaining.



Shakespeare300 is available in the App Store for the iPhone and iPad. An Android version will be available at a later date.