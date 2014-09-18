Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2014 --“Are you infected with the HPV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The human papillomavirus (HPV) has been detected in virgins, infants/children, and thus, “it became acknowledged that HPVs may be transmitted by other non-sexual-routes.” (1) For example, the CDC notes that “nonsexual routes of genital HPV transmission include transmission from a woman to a newborn infant at the time of birth.” (2) Additionally, Dr. Myers said in a study that “chemical disinfectants in hand sanitizer are commonly used in the general population to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. For flu or cold viruses they are very effective. But the data shows that they do nothing for preventing the spread of human papillomavirus.” (3) Dr. Myers and colleagues are from the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Biology, Brigham Young University in Utah.



The CBCD recommends that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. he studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to Dr. Gearhart and colleagues, HPV can cause the following conditions: anogenital warts, cervical cancer, anal cancer, oral warts, and regular hand warts (common warts), and other cancers of the genital area. (5) Dr. Gearhart is an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.



It should be noted that no FDA approved drugs against an HPV infection are available. Current surgical treatments only target HPV symptoms, such as genital warts and cervical dysplasia. These treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). (4) Local procedures against HPV symptoms, such as genital warts, use “liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (4)



The CBCD therefore recommends that HPV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. Learn about Novirin and HPV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV.



