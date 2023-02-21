Shannon Global Energy Solutions Receives Platinum Safety Award

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2023 --Shannon Global Energy Solutions, manufacturer of removable, reusable insulation blankets for equipment, has received the Platinum Safety Award, from Highwire (formerly Construct Secure).



This prestigious Platinum award is only presented to companies that register a safety score of 95% or greater in their Safety Assessment Program administered by Highwire.



"Platinum status is not easily achieved. Shannon Global Energy Solutions Inc. has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to implementing safety management systems resulting in exceptionally low incident rates," states Garrett Burke, CEO of Highwire.



The Safety Assessment Program reviews a company's historic safety performance and current safety management systems. The program provides thorough, objective, and consistent evaluation of company performance so clients can identify, monitor, and manage risk smarter. The results provide a strong indicator of how a vendor or contractor values safety and a reliable predictor of future performance.



"We are proud to accept this award", Joe Lauria, COO of Shannon GES, remarked, "Shannon has always made safety a priority, both for our employees and our customers".



Since 1988, Shannon has engineered and manufactured insulation solutions for energy conservation, thermal efficiency, noise reduction and safety. With its CAD-CNC-ERP approach from design to manufacturing, Shannon is the world leader for custom reusable and removable insulation with facilities in the U.S. and Europe. 1-716-693-7954 www.shannonglobalenergy.com