'Shape the Future of Audio' Series in NYC Provides 'Deep Dive' Into Emerging VR/3D Audio Technologies

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Audio specialist Sennheiser announced a collaboration with music and tech education series The Digilogue to host a 4-day event: the 'Shape the Future of Audio' series. The event will take place at Interface NYC between October 4 to 7, and will include panels on VR/3D Audio and The Streaming Economy, master classes on various topics including production and engineering, as well as performances from leading contemporary artists. During the event, Sennheiser will also host several activations so attendees can experience the company's AMBEO 3D audio technology first-hand.



"Our Shape the Future of Audio series being produced in cooperation with The Digilogue is an immersive forum to inspire the next generation of creators," commented Stefanie Reichert, Director Trade Marketing, Retail, Americas at Sennheiser. "During the series, we will host experts and performers, all of whom will demonstrate and share what is in store for those looking to create expressive, next generation content using the latest VR and AMBEO 3D audio technology from Sennheiser."



To register for any of the four days' events, visit: https://www.thedigilogue.com/.



The Future of Audio in NYC



The series kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 4 with the VR/3D Audio Panel — an entire session dedicated to virtual reality and AMBEO 3D. Thought leaders and subject matter experts from a variety of companies in this sector — including Littl Star and Mach1 — will share their insights during a vibrant, interactive discussion. As live music plays a major role in the series' programming, the panel will also include a performance by Brooklyn-based Hip/Hop act Soul Science Lab.



The second day's panel on Thursday, Oct. 5 will focus on The Streaming Economy and include a discussion on the implications of streaming and how it affects the current state and future of music. Insight from songwriters, artists and key players in the music industry — including panelists from Spotify and Atlantic Records — will be shared with attendees, with rhythmic beats courtesy of DJ KEVY KEV.



The final panel, to be held on Friday, Oct. 6, will focus on music applications such as Snapchat, Genius and Mixcloud — and explore how these mediums are affecting contemporary music culture and how they will continue to play a role within audio technology in the future. Music on Fab Roc will provide live music during Friday's session.



Hands-on applications from Sennheiser



During all four days, Sennheiser invites attendees to experience and explore its products in diverse range of real-life applications. Using Sennheiser HD 25s, HD 280 Pro and other headphones, attendees will be able to produce and engineer their own tracks in the Sennheiser pop-up studio. During a studio activation, attendees will also have the opportunity to experience Sennheiser's new AMBEO SMART HEADSET — designed to capture audio in 3D with stunning realism. Finally, a special travel / lifestyle activation provides attendees with the opportunity to rent any of Sennheiser's new Bluetooth wireless headphones — such as the PXC 550 and the HD1 Wireless — and enjoy a personalized experience throughout the day.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser remains family-owned and is today one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



www.sennheiser.com