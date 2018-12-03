Share Your Beautiful Old Memories This Holiday Season and Convert Old VHS Tapes Into Digital

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2018 --The holiday season is the only time of the year when friends and families get together and share beautiful moments that they cherish all of their lives. People still have decades of old recorded memories mostly in stored in VHS Tapes. And they get together in holidays and watch all of them together, laugh at silly things they did in those videos and remember their departed ones who are present in those videos. But, the problem with old media videotapes is that they can stop working at any time, and all of the beautiful memories can be lost. This is the reason that HB Media Solutions is helping people preserve their memories by converting their old videotapes to Digital formats.



HB Media Solutions is a media conversion company that specializes in converting VHS tapes, cassette tapes, Vinyl/Records, old film reels, photos and other types of old media into modern digital format so they can be saved from becoming extinct. And the holiday season is the perfect time to bring those old dusty VHS tapes to life by getting them converted into digital formats. This is because holidays are the times when people get some freedom from their monotonous working routine so they can enjoy with their friends and family and watch old videos to relive the best moments from the past.



Moreover, old media videotapes will deteriorate with time and soon become entirely useless. This can happen due to various reasons including dust, moisture, magnetism, and improper handling to name a few. And as the time passes, VHS tapes lose their video quality as well. So why put valuable memories at the mercy of old VHS tapes when they can get digitized and preserved forever?



The good news is that HB Media Solutions has been helping people convert their old VHS videotapes to DVD for over ten years. With more than 100 reviews on Google, they have proven themselves as the best service provider in town. Their professional team of experts meticulously convert old media into digital format without losing any quality, and that is just the service everyone needs.



"Bring us the order, and we'll do the rest. We're located in Sunrise, and if you live in South Florida, getting to our office is a breeze. We'll digitize your media safely in our state of the art lab. We have the safest AND fastest turnaround in the industry." -Harold Bramson (CEO)



To know more about HB Media Solutions or to procure their services, visit their website https://www.hbmediasolutions.net or contact via (954) 241-3188.



About HB Media Solutions

HB Media Solutions has been providing video duplication and conversion services for about ten years. They give virtually all types of media conversion and duplication services ranging from videotapes, video reels, photos/film slides, to audio/cassettes and so on. They aim to be the best in the industry, and they are working day and night to achieve it.