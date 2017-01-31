Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2017 --Especially during tax time, a virtual desktop can make secure collaboration for sharing files, data, and scanned documents easier. With a virtual desktop and accounting software hosted by AgCompass, individuals and their tax preparers can upload and access data crucial for preparing returns from anywhere and from multiple devices.



"Security and data independence are important concerns for farmers," says Nick Chambers, Business Manager for AgCompass. "With a virtual desktop, while their data is technically in the cloud, unlike web-based applications, personal data is securely stored in their own licensed software – like how it is stored on a personal computer."



The advantage of hosting software with AgCompass is that the company provides all the software updates, conducts daily backups, and stores data in a world-class data center, preventing data loss from hardware failures. AgCompass can host any windows-based software including QuickBooks, FBS, RedWing, Microsoft products, and many more.



"We work with a variety of software companies and work with farmers and CPAs who use their products," said Chambers. "It has never been easier to collaborate with others through the software they already use."



The IT staff at AgCompass share a background in agriculture and they provide unlimited, U.S.-based support to clients. Set-up on any internet-connected device, including cell phones, tablets, and personal computers, is easy. Clients select which users they want to have access, such as business partners and tax preparers. These additional users also connect through the secure virtual desktop environment – allowing them access to the same software and the same data.



"Especially around tax time, but also year-round, the ease of support and more efficient process brings true value to our businesses," said John McNutt, a business consultant at Latta Harris, a CPA firm in Southeastern Iowa. "The Latta Harris and AgCompass relationship has been good for our clients."



Another advantage of a virtual desktop is that users can truly go paperless by scanning in documents from office scanners or smart phones. Then users just upload the documents to a folder on their virtual desktop. Paperless offices have proven to be more efficient. By scanning in receipts, invoices, and mileage logs, people no longer have to deliver a stack of papers or a shoe box full of receipts to their tax preparer.



"By uploading statements from credit cards and vendors to the shared desktop, tax preparers can securely access multiple records," said Chambers. "Users just designate a shared folder to deposit all the information needed to file their returns and then let their tax preparer know where it is located."



AgCompass is providing a free download "3 Farm Business Management Tips for Tax Time" at agcompass.com/taxtime. On that page is also an explainer video and a comparison of AgCompass to other solutions such as web-based applications, local PCs, or private internal servers.



About AgCompass

AgCompass is dedicated to helping small businesses succeed and provides a free newsletter, blog posts, and other content related to managing electronic data more efficiently. They offer a free consultation and demonstration and can be reached at 844-4-AGCLOUD.