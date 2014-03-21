ShareRewards Enrolls School District Foundations Serving 350,000 Students

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2014 --Can online purchases at stores like Starbucks, Amazon, Apple, Nordstrom, Best Buy and Walmart be turned into gold for local schools? Yes, according to ShareRewards and its growing roster of enrolled school district foundations.



Merchants want to appeal positively to customers and what better way than supporting their kid’s schools. The program enrolls supporters who just shop as usual with nothing more required. ShareRewards does the footwork by providing schools with a dedicated website for supporters tracking of shopping online at 350 recognizable stores. With no risk or investment, the program produces “found” money for school’s Foundations. ShareRewards is a simplistic yet significant way to sustain revenue and improve the potential for schools and their programs.



James E. Dunne III, President of ShareRewards said of the online fundraising program, “The affinity model has worked for us time and again with companies like Continental, British Air, Hyatt and Hilton. We believed it was time to customize programs for schools so that our children can benefit from something people do every day, shop. Thankfully internet retailers like Macy’s and Walmart have risen to the challenge and support the effort. Now we just need more schools to get on board. The potential for revenue for the holiday season is impressive.”



Schools can tap into what ShareRewards refers to as a “hidden revenue stream” by reaching out to Dunne via info@sharerewaards.com. Once enrolled they will be able to make use of the fundraising program’s proprietary technology without cost to them or their supporters. ShareRewards manages the technology platform, website interface, all administrative functions, online merchant development and administration. They also handle all marketing assistance and consultation and customer service functions. The program can be operational for school district foundations in a matter of weeks.



About ShareRewards

ShareRewards is a Dallas, Texas based company specializing in the development of custom loyalty and affinity group marketing and fundraising programs for non-profit organizations. The company’s executives have created programs in the airline, hospitality and telecom industries with Continental, British Air, Hyatt, Hilton and Premiere Technologies.



For more information visit http://www.sharerewards.com.



Contact:

James E. Dunne III

President

Tel: 214-306-5201

Cell: 214-364-0925

Jdunne@sharerewards.com



Social Media:



https://www.facebook.com/ShareRewards

http://www.twitter.com/Share-Rewards