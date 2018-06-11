Sharesome Is the NSFW Social Network for People Unfairly Censored on Twitter or Instagram

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2018 --"The internet is for porn" is the unofficial anthem of the web and it's true when you look at the facts: 25% of all search engine queries are related to porn. 12% of all online content is adult content. But that doesn't mean social media is for porn. Just post a NSFW pic on Facebook and you will be locked out of your account for days. Instagram is well known for its approach to pictures of nipples, and Twitter, while pretty sex-positive in its rules and policies, started to shadowban users with NSFW content. Tumblr, usually a porn heaven, just doesn't take off as a site that connects people.



Meet Sharesome, a new social media site for posting NSFW photos, videos and links, just like you would share on Facebook or Twitter.



Part social media experience, part porn heaven, Sharesome introduced topics; moderated communities about literally anything kinky. By joining or creating a specific topic, users can interact with each other based on their shared kinks, or just sit back and enjoy the results of thousands of people constantly aggregating the best content from the web around a specific fetish. Inside topics, users share links to gifs, images, and videos from the Internet - for the first time, sharing porn videos on a social network makes sense.



Sharesome also just started its 'Content Creator Program' that allows verified users to post and share their own content. "The adult industry is changing right now. Livechat performers and porn actors want to no longer be dependent on production studios, they want to be entrepreneurs, to produce and sell content on their own terms." says Sharesome CEO, Tudor Bold. "Technology encourages that. We see a huge trend of creators selling content peer-to-peer on websites like ManyVids or Clips4Sale. Even porn giant Pornhub launched its own 'Model Payment Program' for independent content creators."



What seems to be a very positive outlook for these small entrepreneurs, actually doesn't look so good as these independent producers are cut off from traditional social media sites where they could build an audience. Sharesome-CEO Tudor sends a clear message to the tens of thousands of independent creators in the adult industry: "We built Sharesome, so live chat performers and porn actors can grow a fanbase and send traffic to their own websites, camsites or paysites. We already host stars like Jasmine Rouge or newcomers like Candie Cross, and unlike other social networks, we will never block or shadowban their accounts."



In a world where mainstream sites are increasingly hostile towards adult content, Sharesome emerges as the haven where people are free to discover and share their inner kink self.



For more information on Sharesome, please visit https://sharesome.com