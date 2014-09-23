Sharing Cigarettes Can Spread HPV; the CCBCD Examines the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --“Infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



HPV can cause warts on the tongue. The virus that causes these warts can spread through saliva, and sharing cigarettes. Dr. Barry P. Levin wrote that “If you pass a cigarette to another person with your saliva on it, you may pass the virus. It is safer, but not completely safe, if you are not having an outbreak but I would recommend not sharing smokes.” (1) Dr. Levin is a specialist in periodontics in Pennsylvania. Dr. Levin’s views are shared by Dr. Percinoto who wrote in a recent study that genital warts in the mouth are a “disease appearing most frequently as soft, pink cauliflower like growths in moist areas, such as the genitalia, mouth and other places. The disease is highly contagious, (and) can appear singly or in groups, small or large.”(2) Dr. Percinoto and colleagues are from the Araçatuba Dental School at the University of Estadual Paulista in Brazil.



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that Americans infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Can oral HPV warts be removed?



Dr. Chevies W. Newman wrote that HPV warts on the tongue are “likely to be frozen off or (can be taken for) biopsies for accurate diagnosis … not to panic you, it’s low probability, but high risk hpv and low risk run together and are linked to esophageal and mouth cancer.” (1) Dr. Newman is a gynecologist from Louisiana.



The CDC notes that “some studies suggest that oral HPV may be passed on during oral sex (from mouth-to-genital or mouth-to-anus contact) or open-mouthed (“French”) kissing.” (4)



Additionally, the CDC says that “there is no FDA-approved test to diagnose HPV in the mouth or throat. Medical and dental organizations do not recommend screening for oral HPV.” Thus, there is no way to know for sure if you have an oral HPV infection unless you develop genital warts in the mouth.



Are there treatments available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (3) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and the HPV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the HPV.



References:



(1) healthtap.com – HPV On the Tongue



(2) Percinoto AC, Danelon M, Crivelini MM, Cunha RF, Percinoto C1. Condyloma acuminata in the tongue and palate of a sexually abused child: a case report. BMC Res Notes. 2014 Jul 23;7:467.



(3) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(4) CDC.org – Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Oropharyngeal Cancer – Fact Sheet. Last Updated on November 22, 2013.