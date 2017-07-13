Sharing Services Inc. Enters Into Contract with Equities.com, a Leading Digital Financial News Source and Investor Community

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --Sharing Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHRV) announced today it has entered into an agreement with Equities.com, Inc. Equities.com connects global investors, executives, financial experts and industry professionals with emerging growth companies. Equities.com is a financial technology company that provides editorial news coverage, company information, and profiles about exciting new companies.



"We sought out and found the right news source and digital publication to help us share Sharing Services, Inc. with the world", said Jordan Brock, Sharing Services, Inc.'s CEO. "Equities.com is unique in that they really care about the quality of their publication and accuracy of what they're reporting, we love the veracity over the hype" said Brock.



"Our goal is to provide compelling independent news, content and data on fast growing companies to millions of potential investors, influencers, and decision-makers" says Enzo Villani, CEO of Equities.com. "Sharing Services has developed a unique model for online travel industry, and we're very excited to be working with them."



Equities.com independent content from over 80 contributors and internal staff, Equities.com revenue model is focused on investor relations. Equities.com develops profiles for corporate clients that include video content, executive summaries and premier news the company provides. Equities.com has developed proprietary investor targeting tools to facilitate distribution and engagement with potential investors and shareholders.



Equities.com, Inc. has over 4.2 million active investors using our platform annually and over 250 million potential investors across our proprietary investor targeting and content network, social media and news distribution services.



About Equities.com

Equities.com® is a financial technology company connecting emerging growth companies, global investors, executives, fund managers, financial experts, and industry professionals on one platform. Equities.com® provides trading services, breaking editorial news coverage, and financial information on public and private companies. As an emerging growth and investor community with over 4.2 million visitors per year, Equities.com encourages investors to trade and consume independent news, content and data on fast growing companies while highlighting emerging market trends. Equities.com® helps public and private companies gain visibility in front of millions of potential investors, influencers, and decision-makers.



About Sharing Services, Inc.

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified travel holdings company specializing in ride sharing, mobile applications, 4.0 meta-search technologies, relationship marketing, group travel programs, brick-and-mortar travel agencies and now vacation funding. The Company's direct-to-consumer online travel agent (OTA) platform delivers unprecedented access to many of today's most popular travel destinations, and all with savings of up to 30% and 80% off published rates.



Visit www.sharingservicesinc.com, call 714-203-6717, or email info@sharingservicesinc.com, to learn more. Find us on Facebook.



Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC.



