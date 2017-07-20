Sharing Services Inc. in Negotiations with a Tier 1 Airline Ticket Provider to Offer Exclusive Rates for Business and First Class International Airfares

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2017 --Sharing Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHRV) announced today that it has begun negotiations with a prominent California-based travel agency that holds tier 1 class contracts for almost every major airline.



Tier 1 contract's with airlines are unique and exclusive to either agencies with a long history in business or large enough to justify such exclusive rates not available to the majority of travel agencies today.



"The ability to provide significantly better pricing for International Business and First Class airline tickets to our community of travelers will give us a leg up on many other online and brick and mortar travel agencies," quoted Sharing Services, Inc.'s travel consultant. "We will not only be able to offer best in class ticketing for almost every major airline, we will also have an exclusive toll-free number giving our customers direct access to travel agents who can book tickets without using an online search engine."



Sharing Services, Inc. intends to rollout the exclusive International airline program in conjunction with the new fulfillment company and the upcoming launch of PathAways.com within the next few weeks.



About Sharing Services, Inc.

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified travel holdings company specializing in ride sharing, mobile applications, 4.0 meta-search technologies, relationship marketing, group travel programs, brick-and-mortar travel agencies and now vacation funding. The Company's direct-to-consumer online travel agent (OTA) platform delivers unprecedented access to many of today's most popular travel destinations, and all with savings of up to 30% and 80% off published rates.



Visit www.sharingservicesinc.com, call 714-203-6717, or email info@sharingservicesinc.com, to learn more. Find us on Facebook.



Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC.



