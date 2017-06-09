Shark Industries Is Proud to Sponsor Tommy Regan at the Nascar Cup Series in Sonoma

Rockford, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --Shark Industries is proud to partner with Oscaro, Capri Tools, and Lingenfelters Brackets to sponsor Tommy Regan for his primetime debut at the Nascar Cup Series at the Sonoma Raceway on June 25th, 2017. Regan has successfully mastered challenging courses including Sonoma Raceway, Laguna Seca, Buttonwillow Raceway Park, and Thunder Hill Raceway. He is best known for his outstanding on-track awareness, fuel conservation and turn management. Details about the race, upcoming giveaways, and more can be found at: bit.ly/SharkNascar.



Shark Industries has been serving automotive customers nationwide for over 30 years manufacturing cut-off wheels, flap discs, and converts surface conditioning discs and mini grinding discs. With a dedication to superior customer satisfaction, and an eye to competitive long-life abrasives with innovative products, Shark Industries is the leading choice for automotive professionals.



Shark Industries was also named one of the Top 5000 Fastest Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and were given an Editor's Choice Award in 2011 by Popular Mechanics Magazine in recognition of outstanding achievement in new product design and innovation.



Visit their website at SharkInd.com for more information.



