Shark Pitch Sails Ashore in Atlanta with Funding for the Next Big Idea

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2013 --Ever sit around thinking you could have invented Facebook before Mark Zuckerberg, or that you could have easily cut a pair of pantyhose in half and called them Spanx...if only you had the money?



Then get ready for Shark Pitch! This event will attract more than 200 investors, including Daymond John and Kevin Harrington from ABC’s hit television show Shark Tank. John and Harrington, alongside three Atlanta executives, will judge the more than 500 submissions expected to pour in through the Shark Pitch web site.



Approximately 2200 attendees, including small business owners, established entrepreneurs, creative thinkers, possible investors, venture capitalists and fans of the show will pack into the Downtown Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, October 12, 2013 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



As part of the process, there’s an open call to entrepreneurs to submit their ‘big idea’ to the Shark Pitch web site where 18 semi-finalists will be selected and ultimately six finalists will appear on stage for a live and personal encounter with the Sharks. Early submissions are highly encouraged, as Shark Pitch is only accepting 500 entries.



The panel of investors, all with a net worth in excess of $1 Billion, will reward the winner with a capital and a strategic partnership valued at a minimum of $10,000.



Submissions are included with ticket purchase that range from $45 to $175. The event has strategic partners such as Invest Atlanta, City of Atlanta, Ritz Group, ProNetworker, CLV Media Group, and others. Exhibitors, venture capitalists and other businesses geared toward small business owners will also be on site at the event.



‘There’s so much talent in Atlanta,’ said Daymond John, FUBU creator and a regular cast member on ABC’s Shark Tank. ‘Kevin Harrington and I have enjoyed hearing from a number of Atlanta-based entrepreneurs on the show over the past four years, so I can imagine how difficult it will be to narrow all that talent down to just one winner.”



For information on ticket purchases and company submission for pitch competition, visit www.sharkpitchusa.com. If you are interested in participating, sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities at Shark Pitch, please submit your inquiry to info@sharkpitchusa.com



