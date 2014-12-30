SHARKK Takes the Bite out of Buying High-Quality Products

Parsippany, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2014 --Every consumer wants the feel and the look of a high-quality item even though, too often, price precludes luxury. Thankfully lifestyle brands are emerging in the marketplace devoted to quality, affordability and services online. This allows a new wave of products, at a fraction of the price of the big brands, part the waters. One such lifestyle brand is SHARKK. A brand that provides consumers everything from electronics accessories like keyboards, speakers, mice and batteries to men's fashion items like cufflinks and money clips. After all, the customer needs somewhere to stow all that saved dough.



Predominately centered around sleek electronics accessories the SHARKK product line continues to broaden. Currently they offer wine, fitness, outdoor and men's accessories as well. Streamlined electronics accessories include items like the SHARKK 16400 DPI High Precision Programmable Laser 13 Buttons Gaming Mouse with a steel bottom sold for $32.99. Also unparalleled is the Apple iPad Air 2 Bluetooth Keyboard priced at $24.99.



Dov Brafman, president of SHARKK said of the brand's devotion to customer service, "Amazon has been an incredible resource for us to pass along top of the line accessories. The design and affordability of our products is what draws the customer to us time and again. Total satisfaction is about getting exactly what you expected. For us it's about sleek designs and providing an enjoyable overall buying experience. That's the SHARKK promise."



Further drawing the customer in, the brand recognizes that selling in an open marketplace like Amazon is its own self-sustaining monitoring system for quality assurance. The customer is ultimately in the driver's seat, giving their reviews, and therefore SHARKK is committed to the quality of its products. Their belief is that the value of a product is as essential. And passing along a well-made item is its own reward. Keeping their customers always top of mind, SHARKK research and development understands that with an online marketplace, certain quality standards must be met or an item will be pulled from virtual shelves.



About SHARKK®

SHARKK is a lifestyle brand launched in 2013 by Dov Brafman to provide the marketplace with high-quality items at an affordable price point. Currently products include household and fashion items as well as outdoor, fitness and men's accessories. With a high level of devotion to customer service the brand offers a full guarantee on every product it sells.



Website:

http://www.SHARKK.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/ShopSHARKK

https://twitter.com/ShopSharkk

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcLm5hVLJ9ugVKYDGIBqvbA

http://instagram.com/sharkklifestyle