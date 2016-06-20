SharkReach, Inc. CEO Is Interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show

Hermosa Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Steve Smith CEO of SharkReach, Inc. (OTCPK:SHRK) is interviewed on the Uptick Network regarding his disruptive millennial media company that has a branding avenue for social media marketing. This combines the strength of an influencer owned network that have a minimum of 50,000 followers to promote companies they work with and combine that with a network of proprietary technology for creating, posting, managing and monitoring branded shareable content. Their grass roots individuals and celebrities are not only influencers for the business but shareholders as well. Its network has a larger market reach than the top 5 television networks combined.



SharkReach Inc. presently has a large footprint and plans to further enlarge their market share through carious acquisitions. They are currently expanding to offer different ways to monetize their fan base. In addition to what they company is currently doing, they plan to acquire 3-4 businesses this year and as a result, 15 of the top 100 brands as direct clients.



Steve Smith also speaks about their recent collaboration with Shark Tanks' Kevin Harrington. Kevin has joined the company's Board of Directors and has a plethora of knowledge and contacts to bring to the table. This has allowed the company a unique opportunity to set up a business incubator to test new investments. They will be able to use their influencers as a control group to test the waters.



Steve Smith was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio show and has elaborated further the plans that are unfolding within the company.



About SharkReach, Inc.

SharkReach, Inc. (OTC:SHRK). SharkReach is a disruptive millennial media company that combines the strength of an influencer owned network with proprietary technology for creating, posting, managing and monitoring branded sharable content.



What sets SharkReach apart from other companies in the marketplace is that its influencers (both grass roots individuals and celebrities) are also its shareholders and that its network has a larger market reach than the top 5 television networks combined!



20,000+ Influencers… with 500+ million Followers… with 200+ million Likes & Shares… produces an Aggregate Reach of 2.9 billion.



SharkReach as one of the first companies in this space is the established leader in Influencer Marketing. It presently has the largest footprint, and plans to further enlarge its market share through various acquisitions. It has shown that is has the unique ability to reach the Gen Y and Millennial demographic.



Millennials demand exacting standards in the products and services that are essential to satisfying their social conscience and personal needs. They are the first of several generations to come that will veer away from traditional media. They do NOT watch television, and they do not trust brands and commercials. Their purchasing decisions are impacted by the individuals, friends, and celebrities that they follow on Social Media and YouTube.



It's criteria for target acquisitions are companies are those that will bring: 1. Content Management; 2. Sentiment Tracking; 3. Large Client Lists; and 4. Proven Track Record of 2+ Years In The Influencer Marketing Space.



Historically, and in this order, television, radio, magazine and newspaper advertising were the ways to reach clients. To reach more clients and to increase sales, Celebrity Endorsements were added to Brands to increase the effectiveness of these traditional media outlets.



Sponsored Social Media… Influencer Marketing, now sits atop the field!



In a recent report of the most effective marketing ratings, Influencer Marketing, in absolute ratings, beat Celebrity Endorsements, Television, Radio, Magazine and Newspaper advertising.



In the last year alone, Influencer Marketing has seen positive gains, significantly out-pacing all tested approaches in "Positive Momentum":



Change in Marketer Regard vs. Year Ago

Influencer Marketing -7/+65

Celeb Endorsements -12/+21

TV Ads -20/+12

Radio Ads -32/+11

Magazine Ads -36/+4

Newspaper Ads -56/+6



Our Tracking & Reporting platform and quantifying systems enable clients to select suitable Influencers and to track campaigns in ways they have not been available before.



There are three main components:



SharkRank: Influencer Ranking System and Influencer Marketplace.

Allows clients to select suitable Influencers for their Campaign utilizing Shark Rank's proprietary influencer-ranking algorithm.



SharkScore: Campaign Level Reporting Engine.

Reporting engine that allows clients to log in and view the statistics of delivery of the campaign in real time calculating impressions, views, like and shares, carrying the reporting across all social media outlets and the web.



SharkPulse: Campaign Effectiveness Monitoring & Brand Sentiment Reporting.

SharkPulse Real-Time Reporting Dashboard allows our clients to view in real-time the activity of their campaigns through our proprietary dashboard… across all social media networks! It monitors brand sentiment across Social Media and the Web a first in influencer marketing. Ability to set up auto responders for Negative posts. Acts as an insurance policy for your brand allowing you to follow every conversation and respond.



For more information on SharkReach, please visit the Company's website at http://www.SharkReach.com.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



