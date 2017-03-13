Sharky's Auto Glass Now Providing Mobile Windshield Repair

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Good news to car owners, Sharky's Auto Glass, a leading auto glass company in Raleigh, NC announces that it will be offering FREE mobile windshield repair services to its customers throughout the Triangle Region of North Carolina. No need to stress over a damaged or broken windshield. Vehicle owners can turn to Sharky's Auto Glass for free repairs.



For 26 years now, Sharky's Auto Glass has been serving the people of North Carolina offering exceptional auto glass replacement services. They can offer any auto glass repair and replacement services, whether it's a headlight repair, window repair or windshield glass replacement. They are well-known to offer a fast windshield replacement and repair service so vehicle owners will never have to wait for too long. The company promises to provide the best quality service to give their clients peace of mind when they're back on the road.



Sharky's Auto Glass is a full-service windshield repair and windshield Replacement Company that adheres to the standards set by renowned bodies such as National Glass Association (NGA) and the Auto Glass Replacement Safety Standard (AGRSS). Vehicle owners are advised to replace the windshield whenever it's necessary to prevent serious concerns like a shattered glass harming occupants in the vehicle in the event of a minor collision. Fixing the windshield when necessary can also ensure the driver has a proper view of the road and react accordingly in the event of an accident.



With a team of highly skilled and experienced auto glass technicians, Sharky's Auto Glass promises to deliver a professional and high quality service. Car owners can trust the auto repair company to take care of all their glass needs. Whether there's a crack on the windshield or holes on the auto glass, the technicians at Sharky's Auto Glass promise to save you money with their free repair service.



Along with a fast and reliable service, car owners can benefit in many other ways by choosing Sharky's Auto Glass. The company promises to offer free estimates upon request and a warranty on every product they use. This company is always looking for different ways to stay ahead of the competition and on top of the industry.



Sharky's is leading in the auto glass repair and replacement service industry in the region. The technicians are committed to choosing high quality replacement parts from well-known brands. All services and procedures are offered according to industry standards and all at affordable prices.



For more information on Sharky's Auto Glass or to get a free quote, visit http://www.sharkysautoglass.net/ or call 919-422-8397



