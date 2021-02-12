Sharon A. Pike's Latest Novel Blends Murder, Mystery, and Humor in the Tuscan Countryside

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2021 --Author and retired pastor Sharon A. Pike delivers a page-turning murder mystery as her third novel, "Villa Murders." Using the research skills she honed while gaining her PhD, Pike seamlessly weaves historic facts with her often humorous tale of bodies piling up during a writing workshop in Tuscany.



"This murder mystery includes three nations that, with their different ways of solving crimes, must work together without creating an international incident," Pike explains. "There is a good mix of fact and fiction, romance and suspense. Readers might even be inspired to deal with their own questions of the spirit."



Pike was inspired to write the story of "Villa Murders" while spending time at a very real writer's workshop in the Tuscan region of Italy. While there, Pike felt encouraged not only by the workshop itself, but by the romantic Italian atmosphere—a seemingly perfect backdrop for an unthinkable murder (or two).



This smart and romantic story is told through the perspective of an intrepid newspaper reporter hoping to enjoy a little relaxation during her writers' getaway. Unfortunately, she gets a lot more than she bargained for as her fellow writers begin dropping left and right in increasingly gruesome ways. From lovers impaled in the olive grove to a would-be suspect found dead in the olive-oil vat, no one is safe and nothing is as it seems.



"[It's] a little absurd, as well as a little fun," Pike shares. "I would hope that a reader would be entertained and learn some Italian history."



"Villa Murders" will be available on Amazon.com, Apple iBooks, BarnesandNoble.com, and shop.booklogix.com on February 12, 2021.



