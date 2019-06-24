SharpLight Has the Right Technology for the Right Job

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --If you're looking to set up a cosmetic treatment centre or just looking into products for a smaller clinic, you're probably having some difficulty locating what you need.



Finding a suitable machine for wrinkle reduction or vein removal can be a daunting process, so let's look at what companies like SharpLight can provide for you according to what you're looking for:



- Wrinkle Reduction – If this is what you're looking to provide your clients, then there is a good list of choices for you. The FormaxPlus, OmniMax S4, OmniMax S3, RapidDPC, RapidContour, RapidTight, RapidFirm and RapidPeel are all good machines to make sure that your client's wrinkles simply disappear!



- Vein Removal – This is a little more complex job than wrinkle elimination. As a result, there's only one wonder of technology that you can really buy for this job: TheOmniMax S4



- Tattoo Removal – If this is what you need, then you're in luck. The FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, and the RapidDQS can all do the job.



- Stretch Mark Treatment – To get rid of unsightly stretchmarks, look for the FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, RapidContour, RapidTight, and the RapidFirm.



- Skin Tightening – This is another one that has a few options: The FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, RapidContour, RapidTight, and the RapidFirm are all great options to tighten up loose skin!



- Skin Resurfacing – A good approach to skin resurfacing is available through a number of options. The FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, and RapidVanish are available for this procedure.



- Skin Rejuvenation – This popular procedure is also one that is available from the greatest number of systems. The FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, RapidContour, RapidTight, RapidPeel and the RapidFirm are all machines that do skin rejuvenation!



- Pigmented Lesions – This tricky cosmetic issue can easily be handled by the FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, and the RapidPeel.



- Hair Reduction – For the elimination of unsightly hair, the FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, and theRapidVanish are all capable of removing unwanted hair.



- Fractional Resurfacing – This procedure can be accomplished with the use of the FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, and the RapidVanish.



- Cellulite Reduction – To get rid of annoying cellulite for your clients, look for the FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, RapidContour, RapidTight, RapidPeel and the RapidFirm.



- Body Contouring – For body contouring, the following machines are your best bet: FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, OmniMaxS3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, RapidContour, RapidTight, RapidPeel and the RapidFirm.



- Anti-Aging – To give your clients a good experience in anti-aging procedures, the FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, RapidContour, RapidTight, RapidPeel and the RapidFirm are all good candidates.



- Acne Treatment – The FormaxPlus, ForMax, OmniMax S4, S3, RapidDPC, RapidVanish, and the RapidFirm are all good machines for eliminating acne.



If you are looking for a one-machine-does-all product, the OmniMax S4 and the OmniMax 3 will do it all for you, as you may have noticed from their presence on nearly every list!



About SharpLight

SharpLight supplies aesthetic technologies to Canadian businesses across the country.