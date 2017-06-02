Shatter the Yoyo: How to End Yo-Yo Dieting Cycle for Good

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --Weight Loss Therapist and Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Candice Seti, takes a unique approach to weight loss and weight management in her new book, Shatter The Yoyo. The book banishes yoyo dieting and addresses, instead, the psychology behind weight loss and gain in order to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.



Yoyo dieting is a term used to describe a cyclical loss and gain of weight. Yoyo dieters follow a certain diet plan and may be successful in losing weight initially, but they are unable to maintain the weight loss long-term. The weight goes back on and the dieter seeks to lose weight again. The unhealthy cycle begins again, up and down like a yoyo. Instead, says Dr. Seti, dieters need to focus on making behavioral and lifestyle changes.



Shatter The Yoyo Non-Diet Weight Management is a book and program that addresses the changes needed in order to achieve successful weight management. Available on Kickstarter, the program empowers those seeking to lose weight to do so effectively. Not only can dieters achieve their target weight, they can maintain it long term by following the three phases of the program.



Phase one focuses on the initial phase of change that is required to lose weight. Dr. Seti says that awareness and self-care are crucial to the personal strength and motivation the individual will require. "The more you take care of yourself the more you are able to commit to self-improvement," says Dr. Seti.



Phase two is about identifying sabotaging thoughts. Negative thoughts can act as roadblocks to success so they must be nipped in the bud and replaced with healthier, more logical thinking.



Phase three of the program identifies personal 'Danger Zones.' These are situations, emotions, behaviors or people that stand in the way of the dieter's goals. By knowing exactly what those danger zones are, the dieter can formulate an action plan to overcome them or render them powerless. The program addresses issues including emotional eating and self-discipline.



Dr. Seti has personal experience with yoyo dieting and understands how weight loss can make an individual feel empowered and in control of their health. As well as being a Weight Loss Therapist, Dr. Seti is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Weight Management Specialist, and Certified Expert Life Coach. She has dedicated her life to helping others achieve long-term, sustainable weight loss and can also provide counseling and therapeutic treatment for eating disorders.



Shatter The Yoyo will be a printed book and a complementary online program. Dr Seti's book is written and is just awaiting editing and publishng to take her book to the next stage and has launched a campaign on Kickstarter.