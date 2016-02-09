Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --Motivational author Shawn Anderson and his book A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over reached #1 on Amazon Kindle on February 8, 2016, for best-selling motivational books.



Told in the form of a fictional story, A Better Life entertains readers by introducing them to a mysterious and all-knowing teacher named Amicus. The mysterious instructor shares with his student twenty-one lessons that hold the secrets to changing everything about the quality of his life. By following Amicus' lessons, the student, Jay Garfield, gets a chance to happily start over.



"A Better Life is for those of us who have at one time or another felt defeated by life's events and wished they could start over," Anderson shares. "We've all been there - a lost job, a broken relationship, a failed business, financial desperation, poor health, dwindling hope. This book shares that even after we have been hit by a big life disaster, life can become great again…and maybe even better."



About Shawn Anderson

The international speaker and the author of six books including SOAR to the Top! and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, Anderson is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day" - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. Anderson began motivating people by motivating himself. Soon after graduating from University of California-Berkeley with only $300 dollars, Anderson developed an accountability system called "SOAR" while working the graveyard shift at a 7-11 convenience store. Years later, he parlayed his success formula into the book, SOAR to the Top!



"My juice in life is helping other people win," Anderson shares. "Too many people are told too many times to water down their dreams. I choose to be the guy that encourages others to live the best version of themselves. It is not only a very cool thing to do, but it is always only a choice away. A Better Life gives hope to the idea that whatever may have happened in our lives previously, we still have the power to apply a few secrets that can help us live with more purpose and passion than ever before."



