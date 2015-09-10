Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Motivational guru and author Shawn Anderson is donating his time and expertise to the 2016 Miss America Pageant contestants. In conjunction with the Black Diamond Celebrity Gifting Division, Anderson's coaching services will be included in contestant gift bags. Each candidate is offered the opportunity to work one-on-one with Anderson for three coaching sessions after the pageant as she considers how to maximize career opportunities.



"The notoriety and fame that comes with being a Miss America contestant puts these talented women in a unique position to be positive difference makers," Anderson shares. "For those women who are passionate about wanting to make a difference, I'm 100% on-board to guide each one in creating the most life-changing footprints she can."



Anderson, the author of six books including SOAR to the Top!, Amicus 101 and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose is also the creator of Extra Mile Day…a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2014, 527 U.S. cities made the unique declaration and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in volunteerism and service.



"In this exploding time of social media trend-setters, the world needs influential voices with a positive message," Anderson notes. "I'll make myself available to each contestant who desires to magnify her vision, and I'll work with her to create an action plan to turn her positive dream into a powerful reality."