Shawn Anderson Proposes Three Life-Changing Tips to Get Unstuck

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --It's the nature of best-selling motivational author Shawn Anderson's work to listen to people who feel stuck in life. It's also Anderson's mission to get those same people unstuck and moving forward again. Whether it is empowering others to continue to pursue fading dreams or encouraging people not to let life's tragedies derail hope, Anderson travels the country speaking to organizations reminding people that when we "go the extra mile," possibility and hope are created.



"No one is exempt from feeling life's ups-and-downs," Anderson says. "Sometimes, life punches us so hard that merely surviving day-to-day is all we can do. The job we hate, the relationship that sours, the personal tragedy that devastates…life has a way of happening. But it's what we do after life 'happens' that makes a difference in our futures."



Anderson offers three tips on how we can change our life's direction when dissatisfaction sets in:



First, Anderson says, "Be true to yourself. No one is living your life, but you. No one can create the changes to make you happy, but you. Give yourself permission to get out of your own way and be true to your own dreams."



Second, Anderson shares, "It's impossible to go from 'ice cold' to 'red hot' over night. Don't expect it." Anderson continues, "Do expect, though, that you can grow to 'red hot' if you hold yourself accountable to taking at least one baby step a day towards the changes you want in your life."



Third, Anderson says, "You aren't perfect, but you are great. No matter how hard you try, you will still find 100 days where everything seems hopeless to the point you want to give up. But don't let imperfection become your excuse." Anderson goes on, "If you choose to quit, you also choose to let the potential of being the greatest 'you' possible slip away."



Earning the label the "Extra Mile Man" in 2009, Anderson used a symbolic 4,000-mile ocean-to-ocean, solo bike ride to encourage people to go the extra mile in order to change their life's direction. Creating events in 21 cities, Anderson interviewed over 200 people who had been recognized as going the extra mile in overcoming personal setback or who had risked everything in order to accomplish something extraordinary. After the ninety-day tour, Anderson personally gave away $10,000 to those people whose stories he found most inspiring.



Since then, Anderson and his Extra Mile America organization led 551 mayors in all 50 states to declare 11/1/15 "Extra Mile Day"… a day to recognize the capacity we each have to create positive change in our families, organizations and communities when we "go the extra mile."



What prompts Anderson to dedicate his life to encouraging others? "We have but one life," Anderson says. "I want to do all I can to help people maximize theirs."



