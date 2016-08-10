Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --Cheering the U.S. women's gymnastics team to Gold or feeling the intense emotion of an athletic underdog as she steps onto the medal stand makes for inspirational television. But according to #1 Amazon ranked motivational author Shawn Anderson, there is much we can learn from these success-driven athletes that can be applied to creating our own Gold medal-type moments, too.



"The Olympics have a thousand examples of the sort of awesomeness that can be created if we stay focused on our own goals," Anderson says. "Olympians have an unstoppable purpose. They know what they want, and they are passionate in their pursuit of going after it no matter what may happen in their lives."



Anderson shares, "Olympians make every day count. They recognize that time is limited, and they are disciplined in working as hard as they can each day. Olympic athletes understand that today's effort determines the level of tomorrow's success. Most of these athletes plan out their training schedule up to four years in advance to make sure they reach specific performance goals. They don't make excuses, and they don't quit on themselves."



Anderson, author of A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, continues, "If your dream is important to you, put in an Olympic-like effort to achieve it. When you fall off the beam…get back up. When you are inched out for a new job…go the extra mile and move forward with even greater passion."



About Shawn Anderson

Whether it is empowering others to continue to pursue fading dreams or to not let life's tragedies derail hope, the 6-time motivational author has dedicated his life to encouraging people to "go the extra mile in order to live the life they love." Besides writing and speaking, Anderson is also the Founder of Extra Mile America, an organization which will lead over 550 mayors in all 50 states to declare November 1, 2016, as "Extra Mile Day"… a day to recognize the capacity we each have to create positive change in our lives when we go the extra mile.



"Watching others succeed in the Olympics is fun…no doubt," Anderson says. "But when we get only one life, why not try achieving our own Olympic-like success?"