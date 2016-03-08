Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --Motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson has a mission of empowering one million people to lead a more positive and purposeful life. Often that means helping others escape what he calls the "funk." "We can fall into routines that strangle the passion from our lives," Anderson states. "When that happens, we walk through life in a funk until one day we're hit with the realization 'I wasted my life!'"



The author of six motivational books, including A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, Anderson is also the creator of Extra Mile Day - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 mayors and cities declared Extra Mile Day and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in order to create change and make a difference.



Recognized for having interviewed hundreds of people who have moved past failure, rejection and tragedy in order to accomplish their goals, Anderson shares three funk-escaping tips to help people once again live a life they love.



First, Anderson says it is important to choose to quit living in the funk. "If you're unhappy with your life, take a long look in the mirror. You created whatever you are living that you don't like, and you can un-create it, too," Anderson states. "If you want out of the rut, then quit making excuses, quit pointing fingers, and quit waiting for a hero to rescue you. It's time to be your own hero."



Second, Anderson shares that it is critical to be patient and to not expect life-changing miracles in yourself and your situation overnight. "It's impossible to reinvent yourself in a single day. Massive change doesn't happen that way," Anderson states. "Lasting transformation, however, does happen when we take small daily steps towards creating the change we desire. Small steps taken daily add up to big changes in the long run."



Third, Anderson says, "Don't wait for the stars to fall into perfect alignment before you choose to create the change you desperately desire." He continues, "Waiting for the perfect scenario to unfold before we make changes only prolongs our existence in the rut. Live and live now because tomorrow may never happen."



Anderson's "juice" in life is helping others maximize their potential and create happiness in their day-to-day existence. "We get one life," Anderson concludes. "Why would we ever choose to waste a single breath living in a funk?"