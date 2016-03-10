Motivational Guru Asks, "Are You Living in a Funk?"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Best-selling motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson has a mission of empowering one million people to lead a more positive and purposeful life. Often that means encouraging others to escape what he calls the "funk."



"The monotony of every day life has the power to lure us into uninspiring routines," Anderson states. "When that happens, inspiration is strangled from our lives, and we aimlessly stumble through our years until one day we wake up and question, 'Where did my life go?'"



Anderson, a six-time author with 75,000+ books sold including Amicus 101: A Story About the Pursuit of Purpose and Overcoming Life's Chaos and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, knows a few secrets about helping people leave the "funk." Recognized for having interviewed hundreds of people who have moved past failure, rejection and tragedy in order to accomplish their goals, Anderson shares three funk-escaping tips to help people once again live a life they love.



First, Anderson says it is important to accept responsibility when dullness sets in. "If you're unhappy or bored with your life, take a long look in the mirror. You created whatever you are living that you don't like, and you can un-create it, too." Anderson continues, "If you want out of the rut in which you're trapped, quit making excuses, pointing fingers, and waiting for a hero to rescue you. Be your own hero."



Second, Anderson shares that for long-term change to happen, it is critical to be patient and to not expect life-changing miracles overnight. "Magic wands with the power to change everything with a single swish don't exist. It's impossible to reinvent yourself in a single day, and 180 degree change doesn't happen that way," Anderson shares. "Lasting transformation, however, does happen when we take positive daily steps towards creating the change we desire. Small steps taken daily add up to big changes in the future."



Third, Anderson says, "Don't wait for the perfect moment before you choose to create the changes you want in your life." He continues, "Waiting for the perfect scenario to unfold before we make changes only prolongs our existence in Mediocreland. Go for it today because tomorrow might not arrive."



About Shawn Anderson

Shawn Anderson is also the creator of Extra Mile Day - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 mayors and cities declared Extra Mile Day and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in order to create change and make a difference. Anderson concludes, "We get one life. Why would we ever choose to waste a single breath living in a funk?"