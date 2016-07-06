Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --Motivational author Shawn Anderson will be a guest July 7th on Voice of America's "The Self Improvement Show." Broadcast live on Thursdays at 1:00 PST by Dr. Irene Conlan on Voice of America's Empowerment Channel, this will be Anderson's second guest appearance.



Having just returned from hiking solo 750 miles around Shikoku Island, Japan, Anderson, 53, will be sharing with Dr. Conlan what it means to live the life you love at any age. This is Anderson's third country that he has crossed on foot (in addition to Spain and Portugal), and he has also pedaled a bike solo across the United States ocean-to-ocean twice. Known for more than his physical extra-mile adventures, however, Anderson is the creator of "Extra Mile Day" - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 cities made the "Extra Mile Day" declaration and recognized local extra-mile heroes.



The author of six books including his last ebook that rose to #1 on Amazon's motivational book category, A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, Anderson is passionate about sharing his extra mile message outside of the U.S. In 2015, Anderson created the Extra Mile World Tour and headed to the Philippines where 20,000 Filipinos attended his events. In October of 2016, Anderson is planning a speaking tour in Nigeria, Africa.



About Shawn Anderson

Anderson began motivating people by motivating himself. Soon after graduating from University of California-Berkeley with only $300 dollars, Anderson developed an accountability system called "SOAR" while working the graveyard shift at a 7-11 convenience store. Years later, he parlayed his success formula into the book SOAR to the Top!



"My #1 motivation in life is empowering others to not let past failures and rejections keep future aspirations chained to the ground," Anderson shares. "Too many times people tell us over and over what we can't do in terms of our futures and potential. I want to do the opposite for people. I am the guy who inspires people to never stop going the extra mile in truly living a life they love."