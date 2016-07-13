Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --Motivational author Shawn Anderson will be offering the ebook, A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, free on Amazon Kindle July 14-18, 2016. In February 2016, the inspirational fiction book reached #1 for motivational ebooks.



"A Better Life is for those who have been punched in the gut a few times by failure and rejection," Anderson shares. "If you're down on yourself and life, this book is for you. If you've lost a job, had a broken relationship, a failed business, or have felt financial desperation, poor health or dwindling hope staring you in the eye…this book that can spark a whole new beginning."



Told in the form of a fictional story, A Better Life inspires readers by introducing them to an all-knowing teacher named Amicus. The mysterious instructor privately shares with his disappointed and defeated student, 21 lessons that hold the secret to changing everything about his life. By taking action on Amicus's 21 lessons, the once-miserably disappointed student creates a chance to start again with a made-over attitude and a more powerful determination to live the life he truly envisions for himself.



About Shawn Anderson

The international speaker and author of six books including SOAR to the Top! and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, Anderson is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day" - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. Anderson began motivating people by motivating himself. Soon after graduating from the University of California-Berkeley and with only $300 dollars to his name, Anderson created an accountability system called "SOAR" while working the graveyard shift at a 7-11 convenience store. Years later, he parlayed his success formula into the book SOAR to the Top!



"No matter what failures, tragedies or rejections you experienced yesterday, that doesn't have to mean the end of experiencing success, happiness and amazing opportunities in the future," Anderson concludes. "Every tomorrow of our life can still be affected positively by our willingness to dream and take action today."