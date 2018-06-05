Shawn Cunningham Awarded GLVAR's Young Professional Network 40 Under 40 Hall of Fame Award

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --Shawn Cunningham with Cunningham Group at RE/MAX Advantage was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame for Young Professionals Network's "40 Under 40" for local REALTORS® in the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GVLAR).



The awards program was created to acknowledge the top 40 local REALTORS® under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in their careers and service to their community and to the real estate industry. Honorees were chosen by a non-partial selection committee of GLVAR members. Cunningham was inducted at the GLVAR awards ceremony on May 31, 2018 at Hard Rock Hotel's Vanity Night Club.



"It's an honor to be named to such a prestigious group. The quality of this group is a great testament to the strength and diversity of our up and coming REALTORS®. "



Shawn is not only active in the Las Vegas REALTOR® community as one of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR) Board of Directors (2017-2018), he also sits on the state Nevada REALTORS® board as well as the national Residential Real Estate Council board.