Shawn Cunningham Named REALTOR of the Month by GLVAR

The Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR) presented Shawn Cunningham of Cunningham Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Advantage (http://www.cunningham.vegas) with the prestigious REALTOR® of the Month Award.



This award is given in recognition of faithful commitment to the Code of Ethics, education work and professional achievements. At the general membership meeting held on August 3, 2018, at the Red Rock Resort, GLVAR President Chris Bishop announced the winner of this award.



Shawn has served on Forms Committee, YPN Committee, Global Committee and Community Outreach committees, and is currently a member of the GLVAR Board of Directors. He has been a REALTOR® since 2003 and a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) since 2005.



Cunningham Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Advantage, located in Henderson, Nevada, is a real estate team serving the Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas areas. It was founded in 2010 by twin brothers Shawn and Kyle Cunningham.



About The GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics.



For more information, visit http://www.LasVegasRealtor.com.