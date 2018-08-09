Shawn Cunningham Speaks at Inman Connect Conference

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2018 --Shawn Cunningham a REALTOR® in Henderson, NV and co-owner of Cunningham Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Advantage, was a featured panelist at the popular Inman Connect conference in San Francisco, CA on July 18, 2018.



Inman's San Francisco event was a showcase of trending technology in the real estate industry, and showcased nearly 200 speakers from RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Compass, Keller Williams, Tom Ferry International, Zillow, and RedFin among others.



"I really enjoyed the panel discussion on how to travel and run a successful real estate team," said Cunningham, "my closing advice to team leaders: 'Focus on the leader you're trying to build." Shawn was joined on the panel with Becca Atterberry Lock, a REALTOR® and sales manager with Compass in Mill Creek, WA. The two were interviewed by Travis Robertson, CEO and Founder, Robertson Coaching International.



About Shawn Cunningham

Shawn Cunningham is a Certified Residential Specialist, a 15-year veteran of real estate, and currently serves as a director for both Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® and Nevada REALTORS®. Cunningham Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Advantage, located in Henderson, Nevada, is a real estate team serving the Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas areas. It was founded in 2010 by twin brothers Shawn and Kyle Cunningham and is associated with the world's #1 real estate brand, RE/MAX.