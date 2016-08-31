Shazzle Announces the Immediate Availability of Free Private Email Shazzlemail v2.3

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --The leader in Privacy Advocate Technologies, Shazzle ("Shazzle" or the "Company"), announced today the immediate availability of its patented Shazzlemail v2.3 FREE email platform via the Apple Store, Google Play, and CNET as well as its website http://www.shazzlemail.com. With the new features being added now you can reconnect to free accounts, be notified by pop up notifications, see which user is current in the system and automatically be reconnected after changing network state.



Shazzle Founder and Privacy Advocate Cliff Boyle stated "We are excited to bring its important product out of beta and available free to the public". Mr. Boyle continued "We continue to invest in our Shazzle communications technology and our newest release is dedicated to our 25,000 beta members. We have appreciated your continued feedback as we create the World's first and only private communications layer available at no cost to members."



Susha Perminova, Shazzle Director of Marketing commented "As the leader in privacy technology we always try to stay up to date with the latest trends and deliver our community with the best features available in the industry."



CDNET.com

- Windows: http://download.cnet.com/ShazzleMail-Connect/3000-2369_4-76473181.html

- Mac: http://download.cnet.com/ShazzleMail-Connect/3000-2369_4-77345328.html



About Shazzle

We believe that privacy is an essential prerequisite for civil liberties and human rights. Privacy is about the right to control what you want to share and what you want to keep to yourself. Privacy is your fundamental human right, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



Shazzlemail is a free private email application that turns your smart phone into a secure and private communications layer, delivering your messages directly to your receiver via an SSL encrypted channel directly with no trace, no footprint, and no breadcrumbs. . We do not receive nor store your communications. Better still, our patented architecture allows you to send private email to anyone on your contacts Learn more at http://www.shazzlemail.com