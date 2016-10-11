Shazzle Announces the Immediate Availability of Version 2.2 and 2.6 Free Private Email Shazzlemail Client and iOS

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --The leader in Privacy Advocate Technologies, Shazzle ("Shazzle" or the "Company"), announced today the immediate availability of its patented Shazzlemail FREE v2.2 desktop client and v2.6 iOS mobile application via the Apple and Google Stores, CNET.com and its website http://www.shazzlemail.com. New features include innovations which allow users to receive communications directly into custom folders, hide original messages in comments by replying or forwarding messages, receive notifications about available folder space and various beta fixes.



Susha Perminova, Shazzle Director of Marketing stated "We are currently working on exciting enhancements, fixes, and features to our beta platform, including our architecture to reduce battery drain and greater community functionality. We believe our dedication to our beta community of over 25,000 users will continue to yield simplicity to our privacy products."



Ms. Perminova continued "This is an exciting time at Shazzle users and we look forward new improvements to ensure our community receives the best private email technology in the industry. And did I mention our beta platform is FREE? Join the revolution today!"



We believe that privacy is an essential prerequisite for civil liberties and human rights. Privacy is about the right to control what you want to share and what you want to keep to yourself. Privacy is your fundamental human right, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



Shazzlemail is a free private email application that turns your smart phone into a secure and private communications layer, delivering your messages directly to your receiver via an SSL encrypted channel directly with no trace, no footprint, and no breadcrumbs. We do not receive nor store your communications. Better still, our patented architecture allows you to send private email to anyone on your contacts.



