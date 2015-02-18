SheildEx Silicone BBQ Grilling Gloves Launched on Amazon to Make Kitchen Duty Easy

Oroville, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2015 --Anyone who's prepared a meal knows the importance of convenience in the kitchen. With that in mind, SheildEx has launched a useful product on Amazon that allows cooks to handle hot foods up to 425 degrees. The SheildEx Kitchen and BBQ Grilling Gloves use food grade silicone to stand between high heat and the chef's hands. Making it possible to reach into a smoker, oven or grill and grab that rack of ribs, hot brisket or pork butt without having to locate the tongs.



The grilling gloves, sold on Amazon for under $30, are texturized to allow for a great grip on hot food and pans without burning the hands they protect. With the use of the heat-resistant oven mitts, cooks can pull pork or shred hot chicken with out the use of utensils. They can also reach into a pot of boiling water and grab hardboiled eggs or potatoes. Keeping kitchen cleanup at a minimum, household cooks can even reach into a pan and flip burgers or delicate fish with their hands. This without feeling the slightest bit of warmth due to the multi-purpose, dishwasher safe, BBQ silicone gloves.



Offered with a replacement guarantee, the SheildEx silicone gloves allow cooks to handle cold temperatures as well. Constructed with a Super TIM© or Thermophobic Inorganic Matrix Silicone the gloves are praised by firefighters. They say the 100% FDA approved silicone material provides a hygienic and safe BBQ grilling experience.



Kris J.K., owner of SheildEx said of the product, "The response for the BBQ grilling gloves has been very positive, we are running out of inventory every week. From housewives to grilling fans to chefs in restaurants and hotel kitchens we're seeing rave reviews. The kitchen gloves can be used as baking mitts, at a camping pit, or to safely put another log on the fire. Their texture even allows for a spectacular massage. That's what we call multi-purpose gloves!"



About SheildEx®

SheildEx® is a sub-brand of The Jungas International based in Oroville, Washington. The company provides the marketplace with kitchen products that help facilitate food preparation.



Information:



To purchase the SheildEx Kitchen and BBQ Grilling Gloves on Amazon visit:

http://www.amazon.com/Gloves~Heat-Resistant-SheildEx%C2%AE-Super-TIM%C2%A9-GloveGrillz/dp/B00RNJ67EE/ref=sr_1_68?ie=UTF8&qid=1424146040&sr=8-68&keywor



Contact:

Kris J.K.

Owner

contact@jungasonline.com

780-937-9242



Website:

http://www.jungasonline.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/ilovecooking36



YouTube Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAOdTJsPaXY