Shelby American Drifting Team Chooses Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --Specifically formulated to maximize the demands of today's high-performance vehicles, the Champion 5w-50 Modern Muscle (CMM) Motor Oil is first choice at Shelby American in Las Vegas in drifting testing and competition.



Shelby American, a division of Carroll Shelby International, Inc., is the premier independent performance car company in the United States. Committed to delivering cars and products that provide an unparalleled driving experience, the company has been at the forefront of automotive innovation since it was established in 1962.



The company was founded by Carroll Shelby, one of America's greatest race car drivers. He dominated sports car racing success in the mid-1950s, twice being named Sports Illustrated's "Driver of the Year." His crowning achievement as a driver came in 1959, when he won the 24 Hours of LeMans.



Champion 5w-50 premium full-synthetic "Modern Muscle Motor Oil is an API SN licensed viscosity recommended for Ford 5.0L. Ford Mustang 5.2L, Roush Mustang 5.2L, Shelby GT350, Shelby GT350R, Shelby GT500, Shelby 1000, and others, plus OEM / Engine Builder "Crate Motors" requiring a high-performance SAE 5W-50 viscosity.



In addition, CMM Motor Oils maintains high film strength dramatically reducing engine wear, provides improved sealing between the piston ring and cylinder walls, maximizes horsepower and torque, achieves improved fuel economy, protects valve trains with roller lifters that require added protection due to high lift/ high ramp rate camshafts, and reduces deposits thus keeping the engine clean for longevity.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.