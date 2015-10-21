Shelby Taylor Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Start Producing Larger Batches of Chickapea Pasta

Collingwood, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2015 --Shelby Taylor, the founder of Earth to Kids, has recently announced the official launch of her company's inaugural product Chickapea Pasta. Starting with this maiden product, Shelby is looking to bridge the gap between health and convenience. At present, her primary objective is to start producing this product in larger batches. However, this expansion plan would only be successful if she is able to raise $25,000 via Kickstarter within November 7, 2015.



Shelby claims that eating a bowl of Chickapea Pasta is exactly the same as eating a bowl of chickpeas. Recommending chickpeas for health, she states, "Chickapea promises to always have yours and your family's best interests at heart. We will only create products that we're proud to feed our own children. We believe in simple, wholesome foods that are 100% real – sourced from this beautiful planet of ours!"



Some of the most important health benefits of Chickapea are mentioned below



- With high fibre content, Chickapea allow food to move faster through intestines and allows it to digest better. It also ensures more effective absorption of nutrients in the human body.



- Each hundred grams of Chickapea contains nineteen grams of protein. This is why Chickpeas are a staple in vegetarian and vegan diets.



- Chickapea is also a good sources of Iron, Folate, Phosphorus, Thiamine, vitamin B6, Magnesium, and Zinc.



- Earth to Kids has also added the super food Chia Seeds to further improve their Chickapea Pasta. Some of the high-quality ingredients present in Chia Seed include Fibre, Protein, Omega 3s, Calcium, Manganese, Magnesium, and Phosphorus.



The main goal of the Kickstarter campaign launched by Shelby Taylor is to scale the production to produce larger batches of Chickapea Pasta with the company's local manufacturer. The proceeds from this campaign will be used to



- Purchase a larger pasta dryer.

- To cover the product's first run of packaging.

- Pay the plate design fees.



Starting with a target of $25,000, the campaign has already raised well over $11,000.



About Chickapea Pasta

