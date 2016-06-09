Cornelius, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --Sheldon Manufacturing Inc. has partnered with Finnish Company Visu Kaluste Ltd. to distribute and manufacture Visu products in the USA and Canada.



Visu Kaluste Ltd Stainless Steel Shelving Systems also known as "The Shelf System of the Future" upholds their commitment to consumers to provide products that have a user-friendly installation process and unparalleled quality. Sheldon Manufacturing has exclusive rights to manufacture Visu Kaluste Ltd. products in the USA and Canada.



Visu Kaluste Ltd Sales Director Kari Hokkanen explains his thoughts on the deal: "we are very pleased about this cooperation agreement. When two respected and traditional companies will cooperate chance of success in business is good. Sheldon Manufacture Inc. distribution channels and know-how offer us many new prospects."



The partnership offers a new marketplace for both Sheldon Manufacturing and Visu Kaluste Ltd. "We are very excited about our new agreement and the product. The products are already brilliant and expanding into this field offers opportunities in the future that will open new doors to many product groups", says Dan Sheldon, CEO and President of Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc.



About Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc.

Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of high quality and innovative constant temperature equipment to the global market. Major product lines include incubators, humidity test chambers, ovens, water and bead baths, and anaerobic chambers for life sciences. Sheldon was founded in 1970 and it has 112 employees in Cornelius, Oregon, USA.



About Visu Kaluste Ltd.

Visu Kaluste Ltd. is an experienced manufacturer of laboratory fittings. The quality fittings are designed with the cooperation with users and experts to withstand high loads and demanding conditions. They are optimal solutions for laboratory rooms, research centers, and universities. Visu Kaluste Ltd.is Finland's oldest manufacturer of laboratory fittings.