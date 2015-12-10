London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Introducing Shield Headwear, the impressive new concept that combines not only impeccably stylish design but also astonishing modern technology to protect the wearer from harmful radiation emitted by cell-phones, wifi signals and other electronic devices. Shield Headwear founders have recently launched their Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign to raise the funds necessary to spread health awareness and to bring their incredible product to the public market. Please support Shield Headwear by following the below link:



VISIT THE CAMPAIGN HERE



Shield Headwear is raising the standards within their field with high quality design features for ultimate comfort and an exceptional fit. The detail within the fabric alone contains antibacterial properties as well as anti-odour, antimicrobial and antistatic features. Shield Headwear's point of difference and truly unique feature is the protective design technology. The carefully designed fabric blocks harmful cell phone and wi-fi radiation by drastically reducing the negative effects that these emissions can cause.



The alarming statistics surrounding cell phone emissions have prompted Shield Headwear founders to investigate methods of protecting society from these inevitable dangers. Studies show that cellular radiation and wi-fi emissions are responsible for cell mutations and growth leading to terrible medical complications. Additionally there is also increasing evidence that wireless device radiation has toxic genetic effects on nearby cells, which could potentially increase the risk of brain cancer.



Confronting this frightening reality, CEO and co-founder Igor Kaluzay is passionate and determined to bring Shield Headwear to the public market. It is common for cell phones to be utilized for up to four hours a day when not in use and rather than try to change the habits of modern society, Shield Headwear have simply put protective measures in place utilising an everyday essential clothing item.



Igor and his co-founder, Marek are seasoned travellers and passionate about good health. Their catchphrase for their Signal Proof Headwear is to 'Reflect Harmful Signals Before They Are Reflected On Your Health!' and they are proud of the impressive functional and aesthetic qualities of their product. There are plenty of advantages offered by Shield Headwear. In addition to being the most beautiful, comfortable and signal proof hat in one, it also has some unique characteristics which can be reached by the designer's knowhow in manufacturing. No one else can give you all of these features in one hat.



Support Shield Headwear today by checking out their Kickstarter campaign here.