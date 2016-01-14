Shieldz: Innovative Headphone Protectors in Crowdfunding Plea

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2016 --A Newport Beach technology firm is appealing for donations via crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, in an effort to bring its remarkable headphone protectors to the market.



Shieldz headphone protectors are aimed at keeping our beloved – and often expensive – headphones, safe and fully functional for longer, without compromising on audio quality. The protectors are compatible with a range of leading headphone products currently on the market – including models by Bose and Beats – and eliminate the heartbreak and frustration of headphone damage.



The Shieldz team are committed music lovers and, like many of us, have experienced this frustration many times. Company founder Dillon Auxier explains more:



"I was actually borrowing a pair of Beats Studio Wireless from a friend. I immediately fell in love with them," he said "The problem was that, after about a month of using them every day, one of the pads ripped."



But Dillon soon realized that headphones needed protection from more than just everyday wear and tear, and this is where the idea for the project began to form. Shieldz headphone protectors fit over the device's ear pads, protecting them from the rips, bumps, knocks and other assorted traumas associated with an active lifestyle, as well as from the natural oils and moisture released by the skin. No products currently available on the market are able to deal with such problems effectively.



Style is also important in the world of wearable technology, which is why Shieldz protectors are available in an initial run of six diverse colors, ranging from classic blacks and whites to subtle plum shades and neon green.



Now, to keep the great music and good vibes alive for so many consumers in the international market, Dillon and his team need your help. The company needs $25,000 to prepare Shieldz for commercial release; a total that the firm is well on its way to achieving. As part of the two Early Bird specials running as part of the Kickstarter campaigns, donators of $10 ($15 after the completion of the first phase) will receive a pair of Shieldz in any color, shipped to anywhere in the world. When the Early Bird offer ends, customers pledging $25 or more will qualify to receive a pair of Shieldz, to be delivered in March 2016.



Shieldz needs you. To find out more about the campaign, or to donate yourself and safeguard the future of musical enjoyment, click here to visit the Shieldz campaign page.