Shine Dental Launches Program for High-Achievers Who Can't Afford Dental Care

Fremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --Rewarding excellence in education with a lifetime of care, philanthropist dentist Dr. Swapna Raveendranath makes news with the new Scholar Award program. Helping students who are unable to buy dental insurance, but who have a driving passion to achieve in school, the good doctor will give them free dental care for a lifetime. Creating every reason why a teen would learn to "pay it forward" Shine Dental now helps scholarly students on Tuesday of every week. So who's eligible for this windfall of care? Any student who scores more than 90% or gets an A grade on their final exams will receive a free teeth cleaning, an X-ray, a consultation, and a dental kit. Congratulations, students for a job well done.



Dr. Raveendranath said of the desire to help children get a head start in life, "I want kids who are trying, to see that their hard work can pay off. The Scholar Award program aims to motivate children to study well, become achievers and strive to be thought leaders so they can contribute to society in myriad ways. I'm so happy to be a small part of that."



A good example of diligence herself, for her dedication to her field, Dr. Raveendranath was voted Best Dentist in Fremont, California in 2016 by the Best of Fremont Reader's Choice competition. Offering her patients treatments like Invisalign, emergency dental care, and specializations in root canal services, Dr. Raveendranath meets her mission to "bring beautiful smiles to the community" in which she is an integral part.



A longtime patient said of the Fremont, California dentist and her commitment to the people she serves, "As a young man, I came from India on a student visa to go to school here for my master's in computer science. I had a severe toothache but, I was waiting for my first job, and I couldn't afford dental insurance. Dr. Swapna did two root canals for me for free. I'll never forget what she did. Now, like her, I do what I can to help others. It was such a good lesson for me."



About Shine Dental

Shine Dental is lead by award-winning celebrity dentist, Dr. Swapna Raveendranath. The dentist in Fremont, California offers teeth whitening, teeth bleaching, dental crowns, and emergency dentist services, in addition to being a certified Invisalign provider that also offers dental implants in the Bay area.



