Shingles Can Develop on More Than One Side of the Body; CBCD Reviews the Evidence

When a person’s immune system is weakened, shingles can develop on more than one side of the body. “Chickenpox and shingles are caused by the varicella-zoster virus (a member of the herpes virus family). Chickenpox is the initial infection, and shingles is a reactivation of the virus, usually years later… this outbreak of sores (shingles) almost always appears on a strip of the skin over the infected nerve fibers and only on one side of the body… however, people with a weakened immune system may have shingles more than once. They may also have unusual sores, sores on many dermatomes, or sores on both sides of the body.” (1) The CBCD points out that when the immune system is damaged, a latent virus, such as VZV, can increase in number, and in the case of VZV, it can cause shingles.



The CDC notes that “Nearly 1 out of every 3 people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetime. Anyone who has had chickenpox or received chickenpox vaccine in the past may develop shingles.” (See CDC, last updated May 1, 2014) (2)



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that people who have had chickenpox in the past take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against herpes viruses (like VZV), and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with a (latent virus) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Shingles may develop at any age but is most common after age 50. Most often, the reason for reactivation is unknown. However, reactivation sometimes occurs when the immune system is weakened.” (1)



“During the 2 or 3 days before shingles develops, some people feel ill and have chills, a fever, nausea, diarrhea, or difficulty urinating. Others experience pain, a tingling sensation, or itching in a strip of skin on one side of the body. Clusters of small, fluid-filled blisters surrounded by a small red area then develop on this strip of skin. The blisters occur only on the limited area of skin supplied by the infected nerve fibers. Most often, blisters appear on the trunk, usually on only one side. However, a few blisters may also appear elsewhere. The affected area is usually sensitive to any stimulus, including light touch, and may be very painful.” (1) Thus, individuals who have had chickenpox in the past, and who may develop shingles, should take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to help the immune system target the latent VZV.



